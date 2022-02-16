Rammstein Album Delayed Due To… Paper Shortage?

Shutterstock

Rammstein’s upcoming eighth album has been pushed back, and the reason for the delay is… a paper shortage?

That’s what the band’s composer Sven Helbig says. He told the German publication Sachsische that a “lack of paper” was holding things up, because they couldn’t print enough CD inserts and record covers to ship.

It’s also not clear if Rammstein’s scheduled world tour will happen – Helbig says the band is wants to play but is “wringing their hands, waiting for decisions to finally be made.”

