Rammstein Album Delayed Due To… Paper Shortage?

Rammstein’s upcoming eighth album has been pushed back, and the reason for the delay is… a paper shortage?
That’s what the band’s composer Sven Helbig says. He told the German publication Sachsische that a “lack of paper” was holding things up, because they couldn’t print enough CD inserts and record covers to ship.
It’s also not clear if Rammstein’s scheduled world tour will happen – Helbig says the band is wants to play but is “wringing their hands, waiting for decisions to finally be made.”
