Offspring Share New Album Title, Release Date

The Offspring are finally going official with their long-rumored new album.

On Wednesday, the band announced Let The Bad Times Roll, their first new record since 2012’s Days Go By. They also shared song titles for the album’s 12 tracks and the release date – April 16th.

Our tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll' will be available everywhere on April 16, 2021! That's right, we have a brand new album coming out this year! Pre-Save LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL now at https://t.co/SAt7eMgsbV 🏴‍☠️ ☠️ pic.twitter.com/JjKxLbWssc — The Offspring (@offspring) February 24, 2021

Frontman Dexter Holland says the album reflects our “unique period in history”, writing: “Folks are saying, if it’s all going to hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. Let the Bad Times Roll!”

