Queens of the Stone Age Release New Music Video | Watch Now

The Sci-Fi Spectacle: Queens of the Stone Age’s New Video

Queens of the Stone Age unveiled a new video for their track “Negative Space.” The video, directed by Liam Lynch, features a holographic figure clad in a leather jacket and gas mask, navigating a zero-gravity, sci-fi landscape.

Watch the video:

The End Is Nero: A Tour Across North America

The band is embarking on the North American leg of their End Is Nero Tour tonight, a comprehensive tour promoting their latest album, In Times New Roman…. The tour will span across major cities such as Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Vancouver, and San Francisco, wrapping up in Sacramento, California, on October 8. The band will be joined by Phantogram, the Armed, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth on select dates.

In Times New Roman

In Times New Roman… is the eighth studio album by the American rock band, released on June 16, 2023, through Matador Records. The album marks the end of the band’s trilogy of albums released through Matador, which began with …Like Clockwork in 2013. The band produced the album and mixed by Mark Rankin, recorded at frontman Josh Homme’s Pink Duck Studios in Burbank, California, and at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California.

The Battle Behind the Band: Joshua Homme’s Cancer Journey

The album features singles like “Emotion Sickness,” “Paper Machete,” and “Carnavoyeur.” The band’s frontman, Joshua Homme disclosed that he was battling cancer last year. During an interview with Steve Appleford from Revolver, he shared this news, stating that he underwent successful surgery to remove the cancer. “I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better,” he expressed.

