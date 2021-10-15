Red Hot Chili Peppers Are ‘Nearly Done’ With New Album Featuring John Frusciante

According to drummer Chad Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers are “almost done” recording their next album.

It will be the first to feature guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s “Stadium Arcadium.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Smith said the band is “getting along great” and he’s excited about their new music together.

“All of our records are just real good snapshots of where we’re at [at] that time. You can’t really go, ‘Oh gee, I hope it’s as good as…’ Then you are starting to have preconceived notions about what you want to write.”

Smith said the yet-to-be-named new album will drop before the Peppers start their world tour next summer.

If someone has never heard Red Hot Chili Peppers before – what song would you pick to play them first?