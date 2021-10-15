Mark Hoppus Offers Latest Update On Cancer Recovery

Last month, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announced that he was “cancer-free”. Now he’s giving fans another update on his recovery.

Hoppus underwent surgery Thursday to remove his chemotherapy port removed – and posted a selfie from the hospital waiting room.

In the waiting room for the surgery to remove my chemo port! pic.twitter.com/6PVyC4NEcZ — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) October 14, 2021

The 49-year-old Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis in June and completed treatment in early September.

He says it will “take me until the end of the year to get back to normal”.

Has your family ever been through a cancer scare? What are the best ways to show support?