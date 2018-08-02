Reports Say Disney Won’t Bring Gunn Back

Twitter may be the downfall of Western Civilization

Marvel fans and stars from Guardians of the Galaxy want James Gunn to return as director, but reports are Disney won’t be bringing him back. The report done by Variety magazine says that despite all of the support, Disney won’t bring him back after tweets about pedophilia and rape from his past surfaced. The report says, “The feeling with both Disney and Marvel is that the dozens of so-called jokes that Gunn made are unacceptable in the #MeToo era and not in line with Disney’s family-friendly image.” It was thought that Disney would meet with Gunn about reinstatement, but that looks to be just a rumor according to Variety.