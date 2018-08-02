Tré Cool Is About To Become Tré Dad

Another Little Punker!

Congratulations to Green Day drummer Tré Cool and his wife Sara, who recently announced they’re expecting a child. Tré and Sara shared the big news via Instagram, holding up a sign that read “We are having a baby!”, then dropping it to reveal Sara’s baby bump. The new bundle will be Tré’s third child, and the first for Tré and Sara, who got married in 2014.

It’s been rumored that Green Day is planning a Dookie 25th anniversary tour in 2019 – although it sounds like Tré might be on diaper duty by then.