Trent Reznor Recounts Near-Death Experience

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor recently told a story about a near-death experience on a plane.

It happened back in 2005, right after NIN headlined the Coachella festival. In an interview with Quietus, Reznor says he was on a plane to Las Vegas when the plane suddenly plummeted in mid-air, before leveling out and continuing on its way. Nothing more happened, but Reznor says the scary moment stayed with him. “Now I’m aware that I’m in a flying tin can of potential death every time I step onto a plane”.