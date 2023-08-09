Rocking the Nominees: MTV VMAs 2023 Lineup

MTV | Shutterstock

The Rock Stars of MTV VMAs 2023

Some of the most thunderous names in the rock universe are gearing up for a showdown at the 2023 MTV VMAs (MTV Video Music Awards). The nominees for the Best Rock category are out, and they’re as electrifying as a face-melting guitar solo. Watch the nominated videos below. Here’s the roll call:

Foo Fighters, “The Teacher”

Linkin Park, “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin, “THE LONELIEST”

Metallica, “Lux Æterna”

Muse, “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

The Bands Behind the MTV VMAs Nominations

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have been rocking the world since the ’90s, led by the charismatic Dave Grohl. Their “The Teacher” nomination adds another feather to their illustrious cap.

Linkin Park

A band synonymous with nu-metal and alternative rock, their track “Lost (Original Version)” continues their legacy of innovation.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Known for their funky rock vibes, RHCP is back with “Tippa My Tongue,” a track that’s as spicy as their name suggests.

Måneskin

The Italian rock sensation has taken the world by storm with their unique style. “THE LONELIEST” is a testament to their growing popularity.

Metallica

The gods of heavy metal need no introduction. “Lux Æterna” is another masterpiece from the band that has defined a genre.

Muse

With their blend of alternative rock and progressive elements, Muse has again proven their mettle with “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween.”

Cast Your Vote for the MTV VMAs!

Rock fans, it’s time to make your voice heard! Head over to vote.mtv.com and cast your vote before September 1st. The 2023 VMAs will air on September 12th. So, when was the last time you rocked out to a music video?

Follow more alternative rock news from X96.