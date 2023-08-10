Paramore’s Tour Hits a Coughing Stop: Salt Lake Show Cancelled

Paramore | Shutterstock

The Unexpected Paramore Pause

Paramore has been forced to halt their North American tour promoting This Is Why. The reason? Hayley Williams, the band’s charismatic frontwoman, is battling a lung infection. The news broke after the Seattle show, where Williams took to Instagram to share her health struggles. “My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up,” she confessed. “It got a little scary tonight.” Unfortunately, this means the Salt Lake City show is canceled without rescheduling plans. Refunds will be issued.

The Cancellation Blues

Initially, the shows in Portland, Oregon, and Salt Lake City, Utah, were merely postponed. However, the situation escalated, leading to the cancellation of those dates. Williams expressed her heartfelt apologies to fans, some of whom were already camping in Portland. “I really tried to kick this [infection]. Love you all,” she lamented. The cancellation is a shame because the footage from the tour looked fun.

Health First: A Stern Warning

Williams’ health concerns were not to be taken lightly. She warned that continuing the tour would come “at a detriment to [her] health.” Despite a week off and a rigorous medication regimen, the risk of long-term damage became a grim reality. Refunds are available for the disappointed fans, but the concern for Williams’ well-being overshadows the inconvenience.

Background on Paramore

Paramore, known for their energetic performances and a blend of pop-punk and alternative rock, has been a significant force in the music industry since their formation in 2004. With her distinctive voice and stage presence, Hayley Williams has become an icon in modern rock music. This Is Why is their latest album, showcasing their evolution and growth as artists.

