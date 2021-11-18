Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 18th, 2021

Artsies:
tick, tick… BOOM! — Musical quarter life crisis drama — already in theaters; Friday on Netflix — 3 stars.
Lin-Manuel Miranda directs an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiography.
Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus
The Souvenir: Part II — British college-age drama — Broadway, other theaters — 3 1/2 stars.
Julie tries to separate fact from fiction after getting out of an abusive relationship with an older man.
Director: Joanna Hogg
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Honor Swinton Byrne, James Spencer Ashworth
King Richard — Biopic of Venus and Serena Williams’ dad — theaters, HBO Max — 3 1/2 stars.
The father of top tennis players Serena and Venus Williams gets a biopic about his journey leading his daughters to victory.
Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal
Fartsies:
Ghostbusters: Afterlife — reboot of action-comedy franchise — theaters everywhere — 2 stars.
After moving into a new home, a family of a single mother and two children uncover their grandfather’s hidden legacy and connection to the Ghost Busters
Directed: Jason Reitman
Starring: Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon
