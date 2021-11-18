Boner of the Day for November 18th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS HOT AND DARK AND IT HURT MY BACK

A daycare in Michigan had it’s license removed after a child placed another child inside of a clothes’ dryer and turning it on. All while under supervision.

via Detroit Free Press

Boner Candidate #2: TED HAS COME TO THE REALIZATION THAT HIS WIFE IS UGLY

Ted Cruz insulted Rep. Liz Cheney by suggesting that Donald Trump ‘broke’ her. She replied by saying that “A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #3: BYU FANS NEED WAYS THEY CAN SWEAR.

BYU fans were recorded chanting the anti-Biden chant “Lets go Brandon” during a game.

via Deseret News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS A SOFT PRETZLE

Kelly Stafford is apologizing after throwing a pretzel at a fan during a football game between the Rams and 49ers.

via TMZ sports

Boner Candidate #2: THE CLOWN OF CONGRESS WANTS AN INTERN

Alleged sex trafficker, Matt Gaetz suggests that he wants Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern.

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #3: I TOLD THEM IT WAS NOT NECESSARY TO THANK ME.

Idaho’s Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland is on leave after accusations that he pointed a handgun at LDS kids.

via Fox News