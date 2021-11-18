GeekNews

Geek News on the Radio for November 18th, 2021

Spiderman: Far From Home gets a new trailer

The much anticipated next movie in the MCU will be watchable on December 17th, exclusively in theaters.

via Insider

Halo is getting a TV series on Paramount+

A cryptic teaser trailer dropped on Halo’s 20th anniversary announces a TV show about Master Chief.

via Gizmodo

Star Trek Discovery gets a trailer for it’s 4th season

The new season is watchable on Paramount+ as of today.

via Space.com

