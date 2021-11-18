Geek News on the Radio for November 18th, 2021

Spiderman: Far From Home gets a new trailer
The much anticipated next movie in the MCU will be watchable on December 17th, exclusively in theaters.
Halo is getting a TV series on Paramount+
A cryptic teaser trailer dropped on Halo’s 20th anniversary announces a TV show about Master Chief.
Star Trek Discovery gets a trailer for it’s 4th season
The new season is watchable on Paramount+ as of today.
