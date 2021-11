Boner Candidate #1: BYU FANS NEED WAYS THEY CAN SWEAR.

BYU fans were recorded chanting the anti-Biden chant “Lets go Brandon” during a game.

via Deseret News

Boner Candidate #2: THE CLOWN OF CONGRESS WANTS AN INTERN

Alleged sex trafficker, Matt Gaetz suggests that he wants Kyle Rittenhouse as a congressional intern.

via The Huffington Post