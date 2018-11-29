Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 29th, 2018

ARTSIES:

BORDER – 3 STARS

A customs officer who can smell fear develops an unusual attraction to a strange traveler while aiding a police investigation which will call into question her entire existence.

Director: Ali Abbasi

Writers: John Ajvide Lindqvist (based on the short story “Gräns” by), Ali Abbasi (screenplay)

Stars: Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Jörgen Thorsson

LIFE AND NOTHING MORE – 3 1/2 STARS

Standing on the edge of adulthood, Andrew yearns to find his purpose as a young black man in today’s America. With his mother longing to find more to her life than parenting, Andrew is forced to take on the mounting pressure of family responsibility. His search for connection with an absent father, leads him to a dangerous crossroads.

Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Writer: Antonio Méndez Esparza

Stars: Andrew Bleechington, Regina Williams, Robert Williams

MIRAI – 3 1/2 STARS

A young boy encounters a magical garden which enables him to travel through time and meet his relatives from different eras, with guidance by his younger sister from the future.

Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Writer: Mamoru Hosoda

Stars: Haru Kuroki, Moka Kamishiraishi, Gen Hoshino

FARTSIES:

THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE – NOT SCREENED

When a cop who is just out of rehab takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue, she faces a series of bizarre, violent events caused by an evil entity in one of the corpses.

Director: Diederik Van Rooijen

Writer: Brian Sieve

Stars: Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon, Kirby Johnson

OPENING NEXT WEEK:

BURNING

MARIA BY CALLAS

SCHINDLER’S LIST (25TH ANNIVERSARY)