Sean Means Reviews Movies for June 20th, 2019

Artsies:

Papi Chulo – not screened by me

A solitary and alienated television weatherman "hires" a middle-aged Latino migrant worker to be his friend, in this darkly comedic reflection on class, ethnicity, and companionship in contemporary Los Angeles.

Director: John Butler

Starring: Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño, Elena Campbell-Martinez

Hampstead – 3 stars

Though Emily (Diane Keaton) and Donald (Brendan Gleeson) live in the same idyllic London neighborhood of Hampstead, the worlds they inhabit could not be more different. She is an American widow occupying a posh apartment she can no longer afford and filling her time with charity work as she struggles to figure out a next step. He is a gruff Irish loner who lives off the land in a makeshift cabin and wants nothing more than to be left in peace. When his home is threatened by greedy real estate developers, Emily believes she has found her new cause–but gets more than she bargained for when unexpected romance blossoms. Based on an inspiring true story, Hampstead is a buoyant, sparklingly witty tale of two underdogs who took on the system and showed a nation that heart is where the home is.

Director: Joel Hopkins

Starring: Diane Keaton, Hugh Skinner, Brendan Gleeson

Pavarotti – 3 stars

From the filmmaking team behind the highly-acclaimed documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, PAVAROTTI is a riveting film that lifts the curtain on the icon who brought opera to the people. Academy Award (R) winner Ron Howard puts audiences front row center for an exploration of The Voice…The Man…The Legend. Luciano Pavarotti gave his life to the music and a voice to the world. This cinematic event features history-making performances and intimate interviews, including never-before-seen footage and cutting-edge Dolby Atmos technology.

Director: Ron Howard

Starring: Spike Lee, Luciano Pavarotti, Princess Diana

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – 3 1/2 stars

Jimmie Fails dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. Joined on his quest by his best friend Mont, Jimmie searches for belonging in a rapidly changing city that seems to have left them behind.

Director: Joe Talbot

Starring: Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover

Fartsies:

Anna – not screened

Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins. An electrifying thrill ride unfolding with propulsive energy, startling twists and breathtaking action, ANNA introduces Sasha Luss in the title role with a star-studded cast including Academy Award Winner Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy, and Luke Evans.

Director: Luc Besson

Starring: Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans

Child’s Play – not screened

A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, Child's Play follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Director: Lars Klevberg

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Gabriel Bateman

Toy Story 4 – 3 1/2 stars

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as "trash" and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo's adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries.

Director: Josh Cooley

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts

Opening next week:

Annabelle Comes Home

Echo in the Canyon

Ophelia

The Other Side of Heaven 2

Yesterday