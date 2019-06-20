Boner Fight for June 20th, 2019

Candidate #1: I WAS JUST DOING MY JOB

An elderly Walmart worker in Texas says he will never be the same after he was attacked over a possible misunderstanding. “He punched on my face with a closed right hand,” Mohinder Randhawa said. “I fell down on the ground.” The video is still too tough to watch for 72-year-old Randhawa, and he refuses to see it. The Walmart greeter said he never saw it coming. He was punched so hard that he blacked out. “My left upper lip was broken from here, blood started out, and inside also there was a cut about half an inch,” he explained. Investigators say 42-year-old Craig Valentine is the person seen in the video assaulting Randhawa the night of June 14 at the Walmart in Cypress, Texas. The Walmart greeter says when he checked Valentine’s receipt, he noticed that a case of Gatorade had not been paid for. “I told him if you want, you can scan and take it,” he said. However, Randhawa said Valentine got angry, yelling out he had paid for everything. In the video, Valentine appears to push Randhawa and then punch him.

Candidate #2: ADULTS?

Police are calling on parents to “grow up” after a fight broke out at a Little League baseball game near Denver, Colorado. Parents and coaches were unhappy with a call made by the 13-year-old umpire during Saturday’s game, according to the Lakewood Police Department. They then stormed the field and began punching each other as the 7-year-old players looked on. “We were disgusted, quite frankly,” Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero told HLN on Wednesday. “Baseball and 7-year-old kids, it’s the parents that need to grow up here. That’s the saddest part.” The police department said several people have already been cited for disorderly conduct. Multiple injuries have been reported and one person had a serious bodily injury, according to police.

