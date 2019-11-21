Sean Means Reviews Movies for November 21st, 2019

Artsies:

The Irishman – 4 stars

This biographical crime thriller follows Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) as he recalls his past years working for the Bufalino crime family. Now older, the WWII veteran once again reflects on his most prolific hits and, in particular, considers his involvement with his good friend Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance in 1975.

Director: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin

Fartsies:

21 Bridges – TBD (screens Wednesday)

21 BRIDGES follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 BRIDGES to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

Director: Brian Kirk

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons

Frozen II – 3 1/2 stars

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

Director: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – 3 1/2 stars

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor.

Director: Marielle Heller

Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper

Opening next week:

Knives Out (Wednesday)

Marriage Story (Friday)

Queen & Slim (Wednesday)

Waves (Wednesday)