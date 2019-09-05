Sean Means Reviews Movies for September 5th, 2019

Artsies:

The Cat Rescuers – 2 1/2 stars

With over 500,000 streets cats struggling to survive in NYC, and the city unwilling to address the problem, spirited volunteers like Sassee, Claire, Stu and Tara have come to their aid. Their beat is Brooklyn, where the problem has exploded. Combing the borough’s alleys, backyards and housing projects, they trap the cats, get them fixed and returned to their colonies, or adopted. THE CAT RESCUERS shows the skill, resilience and humor they bring to this challenging but rewarding work, and how their mission to reduce animal suffering, often at great sacrifice to themselves, has changed their lives. Read More

Director: Rob Fruchtman (co-director), Steve Lawrence (co-director)

Starring: Claire Corey, Tara Green, Stuart Siet

Vita & Virginia – 2 1/2 stars

Set amidst the bohemian high society of 1920s England, Vita & Virginia tells the scintillating true story of a literary love affair that fueled the imagination of one of the 20th century’s most celebrated writers. Vita Sackville-West (Gemma Arterton) is the brash, aristocratic wife of a diplomat who refuses to be constrained by her marriage, defiantly courting scandal through her affairs with women. When she meets the brilliant but troubled Virginia Woolf (Elizabeth Debicki), she is immediately attracted to the famed novelist’s eccentric genius and enigmatic allure. So begins an intense, passionate relationship marked by all-consuming desire, intellectual gamesmanship, and destructive jealousy that will leave both women profoundly transformed and inspire the writing of one of Woolf’s greatest works. Read More

Director: Chanya Button

Starring: Gemma Arterton, Elizabeth Debicki, Isabella Rossellini

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles – 3 1/2 stars

The origin story behind one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, Fiddler on The Roof, and its creative roots in early 1960s New York, when “tradition” was on the wane as gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving. Read More

Director: Max Lewkowicz

Starring: Michael Bernardi, Jerry Bock, Danny Burstein

Fartsies:

It: Chapter Two – not screened

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with “IT Chapter Two,” the conclusion to the highest-grossing horror film of all time. Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever. Read More

Director: Andy Muschietti

Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader

