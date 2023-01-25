News

Sex Pistols Action Figures Arrive

Posted on
Shutterstock

Punk icons Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols are now action figures. San Francisco toy company Super7 is releasing the figures in March, and you can preorder them now.

Johnny is decked out in a signature torn British Flag shirt and black pants and comes with a mic stand. Sid is dressed in a leopard-print vest and torn jeans, complete with a bass.

Get them at Shop.brooklynvegan.com.

More X96 Music News

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top