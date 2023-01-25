Sex Pistols Action Figures Arrive

Shutterstock

Punk icons Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols are now action figures. San Francisco toy company Super7 is releasing the figures in March, and you can preorder them now.

Johnny is decked out in a signature torn British Flag shirt and black pants and comes with a mic stand. Sid is dressed in a leopard-print vest and torn jeans, complete with a bass.

