Sports with Amy Donaldson for April 22nd, 2019

Today is do or die for the Utah Jazz. They’re down 3-0 against Houston after losing 104-101 on Saturday night. They play today at VIVINT at 8:30 p.m.

In the rest of the NBA, the Celtics eliminated the Pacers 110-106; Warriors beat the Clippers 113-105; Raptors beat the Magic 117-85; Trailblazers defeated the Thunder 111-98.

In the east:

Celtics won the first-round series vs. Pacers 4-0

Raptors lead the Magic 3-1

Bucks lead the Pistons 3-0

76ers lead the nets 3-1

In the West:

Warriors lead the Clippers 3-1

Trailblazers lead the Thunder 3-1

Nuggets and Spurs are tied 2-2

Houston leads the Jazz 3-0

MLS

RSL beat FC Cincinnati 3-0 behind two goals from

Albert Rusnak.

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900066753/albert-rusnak-shakes-off-injury-to-lead-rsl-to-3-0-victory-at-cincinnati.html

Rugby

Utah Warriors lost to Rugby United NY 24-22. They drop to 1-8-1 on the season. They play Saturday vs. Austin at 7 p.m. at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

WMLS

The Royals prepare to start their season. They open at home against Orlando at 5:30 p.m.

College Sports

Utah Gymnastics finished fourth in their semifinal group at Nationals in Texas, earning their lowest score of the season and failing to advance to the Super Six.

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900066611/utah-comes-up-short-again-at-nationals-finishes-last-in-its-ncaa-national-semifinal.html

NFL Draft begins Thursday.