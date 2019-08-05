Sports with Amy Donaldson for August 5th, 2019

SOCCER:

Real Salt Lake defeats New York 3-1…https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900082579/tactical-gamble-pays-off-for-real-salt-lake-backfires-for-new-york-city-fc.html

They are home against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Utah Royals lost to the Chicago Red Stars 2-0. Their on the road at Sky Blue on Wednesday, and home against the Seattle Reign on Aug. 11.

Philadelphia Union soccer player Alejandro Bedoya, who has also played for the U.S. National Team, scored a goal and then ran to an on-field microphone and shouted, “Hey, Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!”

The Union defeated DC United 5-1 on Sunday.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2019/08/05/philadelphia-union-player-grabs-on-field-mic-urges-congress-end-gun-violence/?utm_term=.35be1714a9fc

BASEBALL:

The SL Bees have lost the last three games to New Orleans, Sunday’s loss was 2-8. They play against the same team tonight at home. Then they’re on the road until the 15th. It’s a chance to see Angel’s prospect Jo Adell, who will definitely play in the MLB someday.

https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900082585/he-looks-like-hes-going-to-be-a-special-player-no-4-prospect-jo-adell-one-stop-away-from-the-majors-in-salt-lake.html

Coaches often say they take on the referees/officials to defend their teams, inspire or create a fire…Is that really what happens when they lose their cool? https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900082594/its-just-a-game-coaches-let-their-teams-down-by-acting-like-fools-on-the-field.html