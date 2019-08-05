Boner Fight for August 5th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S A CLEVELAND BANK ROBBER FOR YA.
Investigators say a Cleveland bank robber made their job much easier because his note demanding money was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address. FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson tells WJW-TV the stunned teller who was handed the note last Monday looked at both sides and realized it was a document from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Anderson says the teller addressed the man by his first name, gave him the money and then notified law enforcement officers. Authorities used surveillance footage and the information from the document to identify the 54-year-old suspect. They say a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: COUNTRY MUSIC WILL CHANGE YOUR DNA.
Tiffany FitzHenry, a self-described “bestselling author, public speaker, screenwriter, [and] Hollywood whistleblower,” appeared on Chris McDonald’s “The MC Files” program earlier this week, where she claimed that country music songs are actually spells used to control people, and that the musical scales used in contemporary music were designed to “change your DNA.” FitzHenry claimed that she had recently been doing some editing work for “a massive, massive country music star” and was shown a “list of words” that the performer receives that must be used in their songs. “There are lists of words that they get that they have to put these words, certain words, into their songs,” she said. “These are spells. If you’ve ever wondered, ‘Why does every country music song mention alcohol, whiskey?’ I think there was a study done that said 90 percent of country music songs in some form or fashion mention or make reference to, if not outright [promote] drinking. There has been a great illusion put over us and music is so powerful.” FitzHenry went on to assert that “the music scale was changed” by the Rockefellers or Rothchilds back in the early part of the 20th century to shift it away from the natural frequency created by God. “There is a frequency that is sort of the God frequency and then there is a frequency that is just sort of off from that,” she said. “Our scale of modern music [is] off from the real resonance, it’s just a scale down. We don’t realize it, but all of our music is tainted in this way and sound has a powerful influence, a powerful effect on our bodies, on our minds. We’re 75 percent water, and so when something reverberates though you, it changes your DNA.” Read More
