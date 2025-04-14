Sweaters, Sandman & Scandals: Weezer’s Wild Weekend

Shutterstock

Weezer Rocks Coachella 2025 Despite Personal Turmoil

Weezer delivered a high-energy set at Coachella 2025 on Saturday, April 12, just days after bassist Scott Shriner‘s wife, Jillian Lauren, was shot and arrested by police. Despite the personal turmoil, the band focused on their music, performing a 12-song set with fan favorites and a surprise Metallica cover.

Coachella 2025 Setlist Highlights

Weezer‘s performance at the Mojave Tent featured a mix of hits, emphasizing their 1994 self-titled debut, The Blue Album. The setlist included:

“My Name Is Jonas”

“Hash Pipe”

“Pork and Beans”

“Undone – The Sweater Song”

“Island in the Sun”

“The Good Life”

“Perfect Situation”

“Surf Wax America”

“Beverly Hills”

“Enter Sandman” (Metallica cover)

“Say It Ain’t So”

“Buddy Holly”

Their rendition of “Enter Sandman” energized the crowd, showcasing the band’s versatility and paying homage to metal legends Metallica.

Emotional Undertones Amid Personal Turmoil

The performance came shortly after a distressing incident involving Shriner‘s wife, Jillian Lauren. On April 8, she was shot by police and arrested for attempted murder after allegedly pointing a firearm at officers during a search for hit-and-run suspects near their Los Angeles home. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released on a $1 million bond.

Despite the incident, the band did not address it during their set. However, frontman Rivers Cuomo expressed gratitude to the audience, stating, “It feels so good to get out here with you guys and let out these emotions.”

Looking Ahead: Kilby Block Party 2025

Weezer is scheduled to headline the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 17, 2025. They are set to perform the Blue Album in its entirety, offering fans a nostalgic experience. The festival lineup also includes St. Vincent, Toro y Moi, and Black Country, New Road.

For more information and tickets, visit the official Kilby Block Party website.

