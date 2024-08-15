The Lumineers Announce First Live Album

Shutterstock

The Lumineers Unveil Debut Live Album Live from Wrigley Field

The Lumineers are bringing their live energy to fans in a new way with the announcement of their first-ever live album, Live from Wrigley Field. Capturing the magic of their 2022 performance at Chicago’s iconic stadium, the album is set to drop on September 27.

A Collaboration Highlight: “Gale Song”

One highlight from the record, a rendition of “Gale Song” featuring British singer-songwriter James Bay, is available now on digital platforms. This collaboration adds a new dimension to the haunting track from the band’s sophomore album, Cleopatra. Listen below.

“‘Gale Song’ has become a fan favorite in a way we didn’t see coming,” reflects frontman Wesley Schultz. “It was beautiful to hear it in a new way with James Bay live during this show and much of our U.S. tour.”

The Brightside Tour and Wrigley Performance

The Wrigley Field concert was part of The Lumineers’ tour promoting their latest studio album, Brightside, released in 2022. Known for their powerful and emotive performances, The Lumineers have built a reputation for turning stadiums into intimate spaces, with heartfelt lyrics and acoustic warmth that connect with audiences on a deep level.

STREAM X96

Continuing Collaborations

In a full-circle moment of collaboration, you can also catch The Lumineers on James Bay’s upcoming album, Changes All the Time. The band is featured alongside Noah Kahan on the track “Up All Night,” which is out now.

Reliving the Magic with Live from Wrigley Field

With Live from Wrigley Field, The Lumineers offer a chance to relive the magic—or experience it for the first time—from one of the most memorable stops on their tour.

More music news from X96