New Music with Todd Nuke’em | 1.30.18

We recently added a couple new songs to the X96 playlist.
The first is Bastille “World Gone Mad.” This song is included on the Netflix movie Bright. The band says that they will likely release a new album later this year.
Next is the second single from the upcoming Thirty Seconds To Mars album. Jared Leto announced from the stage at USANA Amphitheater last fall that they would be back. We will keep you posted! They’ve always done extremely well in Utah, and we are excited about the new album and possible new tour. Details are forthcoming!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.