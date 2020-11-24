News

Women Dominate Grammy Rock Nominations

Posted on

2020 was a big year for women who rock – just look at this week’s Grammy nominations.

Women dominate the Best Rock Performance category, which includes Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, Grace Potter, and Brittany Howard, along with female-fronted bands Haim and Big Thief.

Apple, Bridgers, and Howard also scored nominations for Best Alternative Music Album, while Grace Potter landed a Best Rock Album nod for Daylight.
The Grammys will air on January 31st on CBS.

What were your favorite rock songs and albums from 2020?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top