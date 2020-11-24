Women Dominate Grammy Rock Nominations

2020 was a big year for women who rock – just look at this week’s Grammy nominations.

Women dominate the Best Rock Performance category, which includes Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, Grace Potter, and Brittany Howard, along with female-fronted bands Haim and Big Thief.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa dominate the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony on Jan. 31. Here's our full story: https://t.co/pAyB5Y3WUs — New York Times Music (@nytimesmusic) November 24, 2020

Apple, Bridgers, and Howard also scored nominations for Best Alternative Music Album, while Grace Potter landed a Best Rock Album nod for Daylight.

The Grammys will air on January 31st on CBS.

What were your favorite rock songs and albums from 2020?