3 Bit Gaming for July 10th, 2018

Salt Lake Gaming Con

-In its 3rd year, it has become the 5th largest gaming convention in the country

-Huge pinball display with dozens of playable machines

-E-sports tournaments, cosplay contests, Lego fire walks

-If you didn’t make it out this year, make a point to go next year!

-Big news from E3 2018 last month

-Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Project Red

-Was originally announced 6 years ago

Cyberpunk roleplaying game set in fictional Night City, California

Elder Scrolls 6 (Skyrim series) announced

Uncharted 4

Gaming disorder classified as mental health condition by WHO – 3 traits

1. gaming takes precedence over other activities

2. gaming becomes detrimental to other activities

3. disturbed sleep patterns, diet problems, lack of physical activities

Read Article