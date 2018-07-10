3 Bit Gaming for July 10th, 2018

Salt Lake Gaming Con
-In its 3rd year, it has become the 5th largest gaming convention in the country
-Huge pinball display with dozens of playable machines
-E-sports tournaments, cosplay contests, Lego fire walks
-If you didn’t make it out this year, make a point to go next year!
-Big news from E3 2018 last month
-Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Project Red
-Was originally announced 6 years ago
Cyberpunk roleplaying game set in fictional Night City, California
Elder Scrolls 6 (Skyrim series) announced
Uncharted 4
Gaming disorder classified as mental health condition by WHO – 3 traits
1. gaming takes precedence over other activities
2. gaming becomes detrimental to other activities
3. disturbed sleep patterns, diet problems, lack of physical activities
