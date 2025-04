Yes, Chef! (New Series, Monday April 28, NBC/Peacock)

Carême (New Series, Wednesday April 30, Apple TV+)

Another Simple Favor (Movie, Thursday May 1, Prime Video)

The Four Seasons (New Series, Thursday May 1, Netflix)

Black Bag (Movie, Friday May 2, Peacock)

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (New Series, Sunday May 4, Disney+)

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 2, Sunday May 4, AMC/AMC+)