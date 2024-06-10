Bill Frost on TV for June 10th, 2024

Presumed Innocent (New Series, Wednesday June 12, Apple TV+)
The Boys (Season 4, Thursday June 13, Prime Video)
Brats (Documentary, Thursday June 16, Hulu)
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Standup Special, Thursday June 13, Max)
House of the Dragon (Season 2, Sunday June 16, HBO/Max)
Hotel Cocaine (New Series, Sunday June 16, MGM+)
77th Tony Awards (Special, Sunday June 16, CBS/Paramount+)
