Boner of the Day for June 10th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S THE PLAN? THAT’S THE PLAN?
Jackass star Steve-O is having his 50th birthday this week and in celebration of it, he plans to get a face tattoo of a penis done by Post Malone. Post Malone and Steve-O have given each other tattoos before, the last one being a ghost with an erection. “I’m getting my first face tattoo. Post Malone is going to tattoo a d*** on my forehead. That’s the plan,” said Steve-O.
via Consequence
Boner Candidate #2: 911? I NEED SOME HELP TO DO THIS LEGALLY.
A Florida woman was arrested after she called police to help her legally steal a car from a dealership. The woman, Christy Turman, said on a phone call to police, “Because I’m trying to steal a car that’s not legally mine. So, y’all better come make a report. I’m reporting this.” Turman is facing charges of trespassing.
via Yahoo! News
Boner Candidate #3: HEY MIKE LEE, TRENT STAGGS, HEY LINDSAY GRAHAM…HEY ALL YOU ASS-HATS; HERE’S YOUR GUY; THE MAN YOU WANT TO BE PRESIDENT.
After Donald Trump spoke at a rally and made some strange rants this past Sunday, many people are questioning his mental state and capacity. “It must be because of M.I.T., my relationship with M.I.T., very smart, I say, what would happen if the boat sank from its weight, and you have this tremendously powerful battery, and the battery is now underwater and there’s a shark that’s approximately 10 yards over there … by the way, a lot of shark attacks lately,” said Trump. Many responded to the speech online. “WHAT?! Trump just ranted about sharks, boats, batteries, and water in an incoherent rant. Trump’s brain is malfunctioning every day at this point. This is utter nonsense. Go ahead, try to make sense of any of this…” said Democrat Harry Sisson.
via Raw Story