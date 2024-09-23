Bill Frost on TV for September 23rd, 2024

Catch Bill Frost reviewing what’s new on TV every Monday morning with Radio From Hell

Brilliant Minds (New Series, Monday Sept. 23, NBC/Peacock)

A gifted neurologist uses his unconventional approach to treat puzzling psychological cases. Zachary Quinto stars in the unique all-new medical drama Brilliant Minds.

Murder In a Small Town (New Series, Tuesday Sept. 24, FOX/Hulu)

Based on the Edgar Award-winning book series, Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that continue to wash up on his shore.

Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval (Standup Special, Tuesday Sept. 24, Netflix)

Iconic comedian, talk show host, actor and Emmy-Award winner Ellen DeGeneres returns for her second Netflix comedy special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, which will premiere globally on September 24.

Grotesquerie (New Series, Wednesday Sept. 25, FX/Hulu)

Grotesquerie, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan. However, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Everybody Still Hates Chris (New Series, Wednesday Sept. 25, Comedy Central)

Animated sequel series which follows Everybody Hates Chris (2005), focusing on Chris Rock’s life as a kid in 1980’s Brooklyn, New York.

Doctor Odyssey (New Series, Thursday Sept. 26, ABC/Hulu)

Escape to a world of dreamers, drama, and deluxe extravagance. Don’t miss the series premiere Thursday, September 26 at 9/8c on ABC! Stream on Hulu.

Colin From Accounts (Season 2, Thursday Sept. 26, Paramount+)

Centred on Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog, Colin from Accounts is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

Nobody Wants This (New Series, Thursday Sept. 26, Netflix)

An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families

Apartment 7A (Movie, Friday Sept. 27, Paramount+)

An ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess, Across the Universe) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself.

Will & Harper (Movie, Friday Sept. 27, Netflix)

Will Ferrell and his close friend, former head writer at SNL, Harper Steele embark on a cross-country road trip together after Harper comes out as a trans woman.

Wolfs (Movie, Friday Sept. 27, Apple TV+)

George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite for the action comedy WOLFS. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

The Summit (New Series, Sunday Sept. 29, CBS/Paramount+)

The new CBS Original follows 16 strangers as they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group must traverse an exhausting distance in just 14 days in order to win the cash they are carrying.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon-The Book of Carol (Season 2, Sunday Sept. 29, AMC/AMC+)

The next chapter of Daryl and Carol’s friendship begins September 29th on AMC and AMC+.