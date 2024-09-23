Boner of the Day for September 23rd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME
A first degree attempted murder in DeKalb, IL was due to peanut butter and jelly left out on the counter. Javaughn J. Owens, 23 could have a sentence up to 30 years in prison. A witness told police that the men, “were arguing over peanut-butter and the [victim] not cleaning up after themselves.” The victim stated the argument started because, “someone left peanut butter and jelly on the counter.”
Boner Candidate #2: WELL WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT. THERE’S A MOUSE IN MY FOOD BOX
A Scandinavian Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to an unwelcomed guest. The flight from Norway to Spain halted because a mouse jumped out of one passengers inflight meal. A passenger stated, “The situation was surprisingly calm.“
Boner Candidate #3: THIS WAS DONE BY SOMEONE HE TRUSTED AND THAT MAKES IT EVEN WORSE
Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania has suspended two students from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was etched into one of the student athletes body. The report received is “a deeply concerning report of a racial slur being scratched on to a student using a plastic or ceramic tool.” The college made an official statement that reads, “This is a serious report, which is being actively assessed through the student conduct process At this point, the students involved are not participating in swim team activities.” The victims family stated, “The reprehensible act was committed by a fellow student-athlete, someone he considered his friend, someone whom he trusted. This student used a box cutter to etch the N-word across his chest.”