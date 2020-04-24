Boner Fight for April 24th, 2020

The Monday morning after anti-lockdown protesters hit the streets to heed President Donald Trump’s call to “LIBERATE” Democratic-led states, The View hosts weighed in on the escalating tensions. But only one of them defended the gun-toting demonstrators who are putting people’s lives at risk. First up, Joy Behar explained that while she “feels for” the people who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, “they have to understand that they can infect other people.” To paraphrase Patrick Henry, she added, “Give me liberty and give me death is what they’re basically proposing, because a lot of people are going to die because of this behavior.” “These people are being egged on by right-wing media and people like Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh,” Behar added. “And why are you bringing guns to a rally? You want to call yourself protesters, leave your guns at home. Those are terrorists who bring guns to rallies.”

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2:THE BEST AND THE BRIGHTEST

Michael Caputo, the former 2016 campaign adviser to President Donald Trump who was recently appointed the top spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department, has deleted a number of racist and offensive tweets he published as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the U.S. Caputo deleted all of the tweets on his personal account prior to April 12 and, on Thursday, he directed his followers to the official Twitter account of the HHS assistant secretary for public affairs, the job he now has. But an online archive of Caputo’s deleted tweets from as recent as this month marked by profanity, vitriol against the media, attacks on Democrats and racist remarks against Chinese people throughout the coronavirus outbreak. CNN was the first to report on Caputo’s tweets, which can still be viewed on Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine that takes snapshots of webpages and archives them.

Read More