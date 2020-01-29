Boner Fight for January 29th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SATANIC PREGNANCIES

Critics continued to erupt Sunday following a video post of Donald Trump’s controversial spiritual adviser Paula White preaching for all “Satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now.” “In the name of Jesus, we command all Satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now,” White, a Florida televangelist, said in a video of the Jan. 5 sermon posted Friday on Twitter by Right Wing Watch. She declared that “strange winds … sent to hurt the church … sent against our president, sent against myself … we break it by the superior blood of Jesus right now.” After an uproar ensued, White insisted Sunday in a tweet she was speaking metaphorically, and praying for evil — or satanic — plans to be destroyed, not for actual miscarriages. But for those who understand English, White’s apparent call for miscarriage was a startling kind of “spell” from someone who purports to be anti-abortion. Since November, White has served as special adviser to the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WHO PERFORMED YOUR GENDER REASSIGNMENT SURGERY, DR. MENGELE?

A South Dakota state lawmaker said Tuesday that he regrets recently comparing doctors who assist in the gender reassignment process for transgender youth in the state to Nazi doctor experiments that occurred during the Holocaust. Republican state Rep. Fred Deutsch first made the comments during an interview last week with the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group that lobbies on a number of issues both cultural and political from “a biblical worldview.” In the interview, the lawmaker discussed a bill he’s sponsoring that would make it a misdemeanor for physicians or any other medical professionals to perform gender reassignment surgeries on minors or to provide patients 16 and younger with hormones, even if the minor is emancipated. “Well, you know, if you care about kids I think you have to prioritize them. And, you know, in South Dakota we don’t allow mutilation of our children — I don’t care if it’s doctors, I don’t care if it’s parents. … These kids on the internet, they share these pictures of themselves that just blow you away — of all these surgical scars and it’s terrible. That should not ever be allowed,” Deutsch said. He continued: “To me, that’s a crime against humanity, when these procedures are done by these so-called doctors, you know, that dance on the edge of medicine. I just don’t think it should be done. I think — you know, I’m the son of a Holocaust survivor. I’ve had family members killed in Auschwitz. And I’ve seen the pictures of the bizarre medical experiments. I don’t want that to happen to our kids. And that’s what’s going on right now.” Deutsch said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday that he regrets making the comparison. “Comments I made based on my history of being the son of a Holocaust survivor are regrettable,” he wrote. Read More