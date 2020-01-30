Boner of the Day for January 30th, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: THEY’RE DEAD….THEY’RE ALL DEAD.

Matt Gutman of “Earth Day” speaks during the National Geographic Panel segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. ABC News has suspended the correspondent who reported that all four of Kobe Bryant’s daughters were in the helicopter crash Sunday that killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others. In the rush of news after the initial report of Bryant’s death, Matt Gutman reported that sources had told him all four of Bryant’s daughters had been with him on board the helicopter. That report was later revealed to be false. The length of Gutman’s suspension is not known, the LA Times reported. Gutman later apologized for his inaccurate report, both on air and on Twitter. The chaotic scramble to break and confirm the news of Bryant’s death had been previously criticized by police, who called out TMZ for breaking the story before Bryant’s family had been notified. Gutman has been at ABC since 2008, according to the Times. He won awards for his coverage of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and the 2018 Thailand cave rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: PARENTS NEED TO KNOW IS THAT THEIR KIDS ARE STUPID.

There is a new social media challenge that officials are warning could have dire consequences if parents aren’t aware. A new TikTok trend is prompting young people to slide a coin between a phone charger loosely plugged into an outlet and record the results. It’s being called the #OutletChallenge or the #PennyChallenge, and several videos of it have been shared to the platform in recent days. Most of the videos show coins being dropped between a charger and a wall outlet, causing large sparks of electricity. The people trying the challenge, typically kids or teens, can be seen jumping back or shrieking in response. “Electricity is unforgiving and no family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one or their home because of a social media trend,” Dr. Joel Moody, chief public safety officer for the ESA, previously told Global News. Multiple Ontario towns and cities, including Ajax and Waterloo, have issued statements warning residents about the dangerous challenge. “Children are often curious and may not know how dangerous electricity is,” said Shelby Langer, a fire prevention inspector for the Town of Ajax. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: JUST A HUFF AND A PUFF AND YOUR WALL WAS BLOWN DOWN

Newly installed panels from the US border wall fell over in high winds Wednesday, landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border. The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing sections of the wall. Agent Carlos Pitones of the Customs and Border Protection sector in El Centro, California, told CNN that the sections that gave way had recently been set in a new concrete foundation in Calexico, California. The concrete had not yet cured, according to Pitones, and the wall panels were unable to withstand the windy conditions. The National Weather Service reports that winds in the area gusted as high as 37 mph Wednesday. Video from CNN affiliate KYMA shows the metal panels leaning against trees adjacent to a Mexicali, Mexico, street as the wind whips up dirt from the construction site on the other side of the border. “We are grateful there was no property damage or injuries,” said Pitones. Customs and Border Protection says local Mexicali officials diverted traffic from the area of the accident, and the agency is working with the Mexican government on the next steps to right the wall. Pitones said it is not currently known how long the construction work in the area will need to be suspended in order to allow for cleanup. Read More

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: MOM IS DRIVING THE GETAWAY

JANUARY 28–A Florida Mother served as the lookout and getaway driver for her 15-year-old son who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint, according to police who arrested the pair on felony charges. Investigators allege that Amanda Chere Meador, 37, drove her son and two other males to a Circle K store in Winter Springs, a city about 15 miles north of Orlando. Wearing a mask, Meador’s son entered the store carrying a gun, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office report. The boy–who was not wearing gloves–handed “a note on paper demanding money” to a terrified cashier who “provided him with money and he left the store.” The underage gunman, cops say, then departed the Circle K and headed for a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Meador at the wheel. When the boy dropped what appeared to be money while fleeing the store, the vehicle “stopped and allowed him to exit and recover the money.” The minivan’s license plate, the report notes, “had been covered or otherwise concealed.” Cops investigating the October 31 robbery traced fingerprints left on the note to Meador’s son (whose name police redacted from the arrest report). During a search Friday of the family’s home–which is three miles from the Circle K–a “mask and clothing which matched the items worn by the perpetrator of the robbery” were seized. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS A BOULDER THAT WAS…. LARGE

This boulder may have rolled to a stop on a highway in Colorado, but the subsequent messages from police created an avalanche on the internet. The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday afternoon that a “large boulder the size of a small boulder” had completely blocked the eastbound lane of Highway 145 at mile marker 78 just outside of Telluride. “Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area,” police said. It was the description of the rock that set off a flurry of responses. As of Wednesday morning, it was retweeted more than 38,000 times with 202,000 likes and more than 8,300 replies. The “large boulder the size of a small boulder” fell on Colorado State Highway 145 outside Telluride on Monday afternoon. (San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

“I think we should be grateful it wasn’t a large boulder the size of a large boulder,” Rob Anderson, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Louisiana replied. Another person replied: “Who would win in a fight? A large-boulder-sized small boulder or 20 small-boulder-sized large boulders?” The boulder tweet even caught the eye of Chrissy Teigen, who commented: “how i describe anything, confusing everyone around me.” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: YEP. LOTS OF STUPID PEOPLE IN THE WORLD

People appear to be fretting that the Mexican beer Corona Extra is somehow linked to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed more than 130 people. Online searches for “corona beer virus,” “beer virus,” and “beer coronavirus” have increased substantially around the world since January 18, data from Google Trends shows. A boom in similar search terms was first observed by Indy100 on Friday. Similar searches have risen since then. From January 18 to January 26, searches for “corona beer virus” jumped 2,300% globally. Read More