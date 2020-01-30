Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 30th, 2020

ARTSIES:

Oscar-nominated Short Films: Animated and Live-Action – not screened

This year’s crop of Academy Award-nominated short films are a surprisingly somber, even sad bunch. Don’t let that dissuade you. That doesn’t meant they aren’t good. There are several excellent shorts in both the live-action and animated categories. But none are exactly a laugh riot. They needn’t be, of course. Just something to know going in. As ever, the films show how much power a short film can pack into a small package. In this case bigotry, social engineering, a real-life tragedy and the politics of black women’s hair are just some of the subjects showcased in the films.

Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words – not screened

Director: Michael Pack

FARTSIES:

Gretel & Hansel – not screened

Director: Oz Perkins

Starring: Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw

The Rhythm Section – not screened

Director: Reed Morano

Starring: Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown

NEXT WEEK:

-Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

-Invisible Life