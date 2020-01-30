Boner Fight for January 30th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: JUST A HUFF AND A PUFF AND YOUR WALL WAS BLOWN DOWN

Newly installed panels from the US border wall fell over in high winds Wednesday, landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border. The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing sections of the wall. Agent Carlos Pitones of the Customs and Border Protection sector in El Centro, California, told CNN that the sections that gave way had recently been set in a new concrete foundation in Calexico, California. The concrete had not yet cured, according to Pitones, and the wall panels were unable to withstand the windy conditions. The National Weather Service reports that winds in the area gusted as high as 37 mph Wednesday. Video from CNN affiliate KYMA shows the metal panels leaning against trees adjacent to a Mexicali, Mexico, street as the wind whips up dirt from the construction site on the other side of the border. "We are grateful there was no property damage or injuries," said Pitones. Customs and Border Protection says local Mexicali officials diverted traffic from the area of the accident, and the agency is working with the Mexican government on the next steps to right the wall. Pitones said it is not currently known how long the construction work in the area will need to be suspended in order to allow for cleanup.

Boner Candidate #2: MOM IS DRIVING THE GETAWAY

JANUARY 28–A Florida Mother served as the lookout and getaway driver for her 15-year-old son who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint, according to police who arrested the pair on felony charges. Investigators allege that Amanda Chere Meador, 37, drove her son and two other males to a Circle K store in Winter Springs, a city about 15 miles north of Orlando. Wearing a mask, Meador's son entered the store carrying a gun, according to a Seminole County Sheriff's Office report. The boy–who was not wearing gloves–handed "a note on paper demanding money" to a terrified cashier who "provided him with money and he left the store." The underage gunman, cops say, then departed the Circle K and headed for a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Meador at the wheel. When the boy dropped what appeared to be money while fleeing the store, the vehicle "stopped and allowed him to exit and recover the money." The minivan's license plate, the report notes, "had been covered or otherwise concealed." Cops investigating the October 31 robbery traced fingerprints left on the note to Meador's son (whose name police redacted from the arrest report). During a search Friday of the family's home–which is three miles from the Circle K–a "mask and clothing which matched the items worn by the perpetrator of the robbery" were seized.