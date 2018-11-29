Boner Fight for November 29th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, AT LEAST HE TAKES GOOD CARE OF THE DAMNED DOVES.

A man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making criminal threats had an arsenal of weapons, Nazi and Confederate paraphernalia, and hundreds of doves in his Huntington Beach home, police said. A Laguna Beach resident had alerted authorities mid-November about receiving threats from Mitchell Todd involving a business dispute, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota told KTLA. Cota said Todd ran a company that released doves at events, and that the victim had hired him for his son’s funeral. When the release of the doves did not happen, Todd allegedly still demanded payment. Detectives looked over correspondence between the two, which included threatening text messages and a voicemail in which the release of the slide of a handgun is apparently heard, Cota added. “One of the messages was, ‘Maybe you need to be where your son’s at,'” the officer said.

Boner Candidate #3: THEY GET A LITTLE ALLOWANCE EVERY WEEK

A Kentucky woman has been arrested after being accused of letting young children smoke marijuana in her apartment, according to a local report. Janet Cates of Lexington was busted Monday on a charge of unlawful transaction with a minor, CBS-affiliate WKYT-TV reported. Cates allegedly let her neighbor’s children, aged 8 and 9, smoke pot while inside her residence, the news outlet reported. The children told police that Cates’ boyfriend, Josh Thomas, made them drink mouthwash and sprayed cologne to try to mask the smell of the marijuana, WKYT-TV reported.