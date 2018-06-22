Boner Fight June 22nd, 2018

An Oregon DMV worker is under fire for reportedly advocating shooting immigrants at the border in a post on social media. The employee, Lori McAllen, was placed on leave Thursday from the Oregon Department of Transportation after her Facebook post about immigration sparked backlash, the Oregonian reported. “I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good,” McAllen reportedly wrote, according to screenshots circulating on social media. “It’ll save us hard working AMERICAN’S billions of dollars on our taxes!! ;)” Her comments were in response to the Trump administration’s controversial policy of separating migrant children from their parents. McAllen’s post quickly made rounds on social media as people called for her to be fired.“I call for the immediate dismissal of #LoriMcAllen this horrendous post is an abomination,” wrote one Twitter user. “Remember we are all immigrants, like her ancestors before her we all came her in a ship, boat, car or airplane.”

