Boner Fight June 22nd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SCOTTY NEEDS TACTICAL PANTS.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has spent even more taxpayer money on security expenses than the millions previously disclosed, The Intercept found, including thousands on tactical clothing. EPA records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal Pruitt’s spending on security has reached $4.6 million ― an increase of $1.1 million since a previous disclosure just one month ago, according to The Intercept. The latest reports show $288,610 in security-related items in April, including $2,749.62 for “tactical pants” and “tactical polos.” Since the beginning of the year, Pruitt’s office has made seven orders for tactical clothing and body armor costing taxpayers $24,115. The EPA administrator’s other expenses include $88,603 for radios and accessories, like holsters and travel chargers.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: SHOOT ‘EM ALL AT THE BORDER
An Oregon DMV worker is under fire for reportedly advocating shooting immigrants at the border in a post on social media. The employee, Lori McAllen, was placed on leave Thursday from the Oregon Department of Transportation after her Facebook post about immigration sparked backlash, the Oregonian reported. “I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good,” McAllen reportedly wrote, according to screenshots circulating on social media. “It’ll save us hard working AMERICAN’S billions of dollars on our taxes!! ;)” Her comments were in response to the Trump administration’s controversial policy of separating migrant children from their parents. McAllen’s post quickly made rounds on social media as people called for her to be fired.“I call for the immediate dismissal of #LoriMcAllen this horrendous post is an abomination,” wrote one Twitter user. “Remember we are all immigrants, like her ancestors before her we all came her in a ship, boat, car or airplane.”
