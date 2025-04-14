Boner Of The Day April 14th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: TWO BONER CANDIDATES FOR THE PRICE OF ONE.

An orthopedic surgeon was fined $10,000 after taking a photo and then sharing it on WhatsApp of a swastika tattoo that was located on a patient’s penis. The patient was admitted to the hospital for injuries he got from a homemade pipe bomb that exploded while he was holding it. The tribunal stated that the surgeon noticed the tattoo while treating the patient, who was in a coma, and then photographed it, going to share that image with other medical practitioners on WhatsApp. In the end of the incident, the surgeon was resigned from his public health role but has continued to practice privately.

More Here:

Boner Candidate #2: THOSE BARRELS OF CRAP ARE OUR GIFT TO YOU

Two Danish chefs who built their own brand on being eco-warriors, abandoned 158 barrels of human waste in the Swedish wilderness. Flemming Hansen and Mette Helbæk ran what they called an “enchanting” forest resort named Stedsans, and had influencers coming from all over. Swedish tax authorities came to their 6 million kroner, and the two fled to Guatemala leaving behind human waste and several dead ducks. The couple then wrote on their website that “all we ever wanted was to be a part of creating a more beautiful planet.”

Read Here:

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: I WASN’T THE FIRST ONE TO SAY IT.

Jo Ellis, who is a helicopter pilot in the Virgina Army National Guard, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the right-wing influencer Matt Wallace. He said he “concocted a destructive and irresponsible defamation campaign” when he falsely identified her pilot in a deadly crash in January. This lawsuit from Ellis, who is transgender, seeks monetary damages from Wallace for spreading a lie to his millions of followers that Ellis was flying the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet above the Potomac River in January, killing all 67 people aboard both aircrafts.

Read More: