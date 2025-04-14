News Casting for six Hogwarts staff members confirmed for Harry Potter HBO Original Series

HBO has officially confirmed the casting of 6 actors for the upcoming Harry Potter series. Which include Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. The series production is stated to bging summer 2025.

Minecraft: Fans bringing live chickens into the movie theaters

Minecraft “chicken jockey” trending has been taking place all over tiktok when a video went viral of many teens getting up from their seats, yelling , throwing popcorn and even bringing in a live chicken. Police have been called to the complaints of vandalism and the live chickens.

Oscars announce a new long-waited category

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has added a long-waited category to the Oscars Ceremony, which includes stunt performers to be recognized. This category is not set to be introduced till the 10oth Academy Awards, which will take place Marc 2028.

Dune 3 reveals casting plans

Denis Villeneuve has confirmed he has started working on the script for Dune Messiah, which is the 3rd movie from the Dune franchise. The novel takes place 12 years later with Paul as the emperor. Earlier this week reports showed that Robert Pattinson is in negations to join Dune Messiah in a major role.

“The Last of Us” – renewed for season 3

HBO relseased a press release on April 9, 2025 and did reveale that The Last of Us has already been renewed for a third season ahead of the season 2 premiere.

C-3PO’s foot for auction

This unique piece of memorabilia is going up for sale aas a part of Heritage Auctions this upcoming May the Fourth event, The piece is constructed of vacuum formed pastic, plated in metallic gold and expertly studio finished.

