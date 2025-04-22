Boner Of The Day For April 22nd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: “I DON’T LIKE ‘EM. I WOULDN’T READ ‘EM”

Tennessee’s Rutherford County School Board member Stan Vaught fully admitted to banning books he hasn’t even read. He said “I don’t like them. I wouldn’t read them. I’ll be honest I’ve read the reviews on some of them…” Now a lawsuit has begun starting with three students and the writer’s organization PEN America are suing the Rutherford County School Board. The cause is more than 140 books form the schools libraries, including works by Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners. The lawsuit alleges that the board is violating students First Amendment rights by banning books based off of personal disagreements rather than educational concerns. The board even overruled their own librarian’s recommendation to keep books like Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’ and Margaret Atwood’s ‘The Testaments’ because it has “characters discussing beliefs that heaven and god are not real.”

Read More

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: MY PLAN IS TO “GIVE ‘EM ALL THE FENTANYL THEY WANT.”

A Southern California mayor is currently under fire for stating he wants to eliminate his city’s homeless population by giving them “all the fentanyl they want”. Along with he reinforced by calling for a federal “purge.” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris shared his controversial opinions during a Feb. 25 city council meeting. All when a resident took issue with the city’s attempts to address the homeless crisis by “enclosing” the unhoused at an abandoned golf course near a neighborhood. Parris stated “What I want to do is give them free fentanyl, I mean, that’s what I want to do. I want to give them all the fentanyl they want.” Even though Parris, who’s been mayor since 2008 states that he has “no regrets” about his statements. He sated that he was referring to unhoused criminals who “refuse” to be helped. Parris told the news outlet “I made it very clear I was talking about the criminal element that were let out of the prisons that have now become 40 to 45% of what’s referred to as the homeless population, they are responsible for most of our robberies, most of our rapes, and at least half of our murders, there’s nothing that we can do for these people.” All stating this without any proof or data to support his claims.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: DR. MEASLES IS AN EXTRAORDINARY HERO

A Texas doctor who has been treating children for measles outbreak was shown on video with a measles rash on his face in a clinic. This was a week before Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shook his hand and praised him for being an “extraordinary healer”. The doctor Dr. Ben Edwards appeared in a video that was posted March 31 by the anti vaccine group Kennedy once led, Children’s Health Defense. In the video Dr. Edwards appeared wearing scrubs and talking with parents and children in a makeshift clinic he set up in Texas. He was asked whether he has measles and he responded with “Yes, yesterday was pretty achy. Little mild fever. Spots came in the afternoon. Today, I woke up feeling good.” Measles is known to be the most contagious for about the first four days and four days after the rash appears and is one of the worlds most contagious diseases. Public health experts said that Edwards decision to go into the clinic put children, their parents and their community at risk because he could have spread it to others.

Read More