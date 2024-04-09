Boner of the Day for April 9th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YOUNG AMERICAN’S FOR FREEDOM…TO HATE TRANS PEOPLE.
A University of Utah dean recently decided to have remote classes at the school after learning about an event at the university with Michael Knowles, a commentator from the Daily Wire, known for his beliefs in the “eradication” of “transgenderism”. The Dean of the Social Work Department of the University, Philip Osteen, let students attend classes remotely due to the crowd of rioters. “My primary goal is to protect and maintain the safety of students and their right to a learning environment. Just over two weeks ago is when I found out from a student,” said Osteen. “This philosophical and psychological sickness of transgenderism has taken hold especially in America because our nation is, in so many ways, exceptional,” said Knowles at the event.
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: AUTISM IS DEMONIC
A school in Florida, Trinity Christiann Academy, cancelled an awareness time period for Autism Awareness due to the pastor of the school, Matt Baker, sending an email to parents saying Autism Awareness is “demonic.” Part if the email reads, “If Jesus Christ led Trinity, would HE have an Autism Awareness Week? Of course not! Why? Because anything that exalts itself above the name of Christ should be brought down. Also, anything that teaches our children to have their identity in anything other than Christ is idolatry and demonic. Let me repeat myself just so I am not quoted out of context: any philosophy, teaching, or program that teaches our precious children that their identity is found in anything other than Christ is idolatry and demonic. Period.” A mother, Andrea Gallik, whose son attends the academy that was just diagnosed with autism, says she will be pulling her children out of the school. “The email comes, and I feel like my heart stops beating because not once but twice he says that wearing this title of autism is demonic. And my mouth was on the floor…I’m offended as a Christian because I feel that he is using the Bible for his own interpretation,” said Gallik.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: OH, THAT STUN GUN. I DON’T THINK I USED IT.
A Utah man named Zach Rash is now being accused and charged with using a stun gun on authorities at the January 6th riot in 2021. There is a video of Rash with a fire extinguisher at first, then a stun gun, and going after law enforcement officers at the scene with the stun gun, triggering it to go off. Rash claims he “dropped it and didn’t want anything to do with it.” Rash also says, “I don’t think I used it that day…it could have happened.” Rash has been arrested by the FBI, being the 16th Utahn involved in January 6th to be arrested.