Boner of the Day for August 19th, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1:SHE CLOCKED HER WITH THAT PHONE OMG

An enraged guest at an Atlanta hotel viciously attacked an employee during a dispute that started over incidental charges, hotel officials said. The incident, which was caught on video, shows an employee at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Galleria beating a woman Monday afternoon with a phone and pulling her hair as horrified witnesses look on. A second clip shows the unidentified guest with a purple backpack holding a telephone by the cord as she runs at the female employee before hitting her with the device. “She clocked her ass w/ that mf phone omfg,” one caption on the footage read. A third video shows the fight continuing in the hotel’s lobby, where witnesses told other guests they “might want to move” as the frightening incident unfolded. At one point, the guest forced the hotel employee into a corner, where the mask-clad worker tries to fend off the attack with several kicks before she manages to break away.

Boner Candidate #2:WELL SIR….I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHO YOU ARE

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and CNN host Anderson Cooper screamed at each other for over 20 minutes in a bizarre, heated interview over Lindell’s connections to an unproven coronavirus therapeutic he has been pushing to President Donald Trump, Tuesday. The interview quickly deteriorated after Cooper opened by asking Lindell if it’s “morally right” to push the unproven therapeutic he has financial ties to — a plant-based extract called Oleandrin — and questioned, “How do you sleep at night?!” “How are you different than a snake oil salesman?!” asked Cooper later on. “You have no medical background. There’s no evidence of the substance. It hasn’t been tested in animals or humans.” “I think my platform stands by itself. The platform that God gave me of integrity and trust,” declared Lindell. “I would not go all in on something to help people if it wasn’t true.” “If it wasn’t true you wouldn’t do it?” Anderson questioned.

Boner Candidate #3:THE TOKYO TOILET PROJECT

The Tokyo Toilet Project just cut the tape on newly installed restrooms at two parks in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood this month. The colored-glass washrooms are cleverly designed to be transparent when unoccupied — so potential users can confirm they’re empty and clean — but turn opaque once the door is locked internally.“There are two things we worry about when entering a public restroom, especially those located at a park. The first is cleanliness, and the second is whether anyone is inside,” wrote the restroom’s creator, Pritzker prize-winning architect and Tokyo native Shigeru Ban, on the Toilet Project’s website. As a bonus, the bathrooms also put on quite the show: “At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern,” Ban wrote. In addition to Ban’s installation, the Toilet Project has commissioned 15 other creators to build innovative fresh designs for public washrooms around the city. One creator’s proposal describes an “ambiguous space” consisting of 15 randomly combined concrete walls, with two gendered and one all-gender toilet hidden in the spaces between them — not ideal for those moments when you just gotta go, but aesthetically pleasing nonetheless.

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1:YOU ARE NOT HELPING

A Minnesota state house candidate declared “Blue lives ain’t s–t” outside the home of a police union chief in an expletive-laden speech within earshot of children, video shows. John Thompson, the Democratic Farmer Labor (DFL) candidate for District 67A, apologized after facing backlash for shouting the profanities outside Minneapolis Police Federation president Bob Kroll’s home in Hugo, WCCO reported. “I want to make a positive difference, and my comments on Saturday were not helpful,” Thompson wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. Thompson, who won his primary last week, added, “Inflammatory rhetoric is not how I want to address the important issues we’re facing, and I apologize.” Video shows him shouting choice words into a microphone at neighbors who supported police, WCCO reported. Some of the clips also show children near the rally. “Come on over here with your ‘Blue Lives Matter’ sign. Blue lives ain’t s—, and if people in Hugo don’t support black people, f— Hugo,” Thompson could be heard saying.

Boner Candidate #2:WHEN I WROTE THE N WORD I MEANT NUGGETS

Charlotte Hornets radio play-by-play man John Focke has been suspended indefinitely after he used a racial slur on Twitter during a Jazz-Nuggets game. Focke deleted the tweet and said it was a typo. Focke, who’s in his first season calling games, said he wanted to tweet out the word “Nuggets” when he typed the n-word instead.He followed that up with another tweet: “I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped. I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it every since. I’m truly sorry that this happened an I apologize to those I offended.”

Boner Candidate #3:I HAVE HEARD AND MANY PEOPLE ARE STRONGLY SAYING THAT THIS MAY BE AN EFFECTIVE TREATMENT

The Namibian government is warning its citizens not to trust claims on social media that elephant dung can cure COVID-19, as coronavirus infections rise more rapidly. Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesman, Romeo Muyunda, told Reuters the government had observed that elephant dung was increasingly being touted as a COVID-19 cure.”We have seen on social media people selling elephant dung at exorbitant prices. There is a whole hype around it,” he said. Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said COVID-19 currently has no known cure. “If anybody claims as such, it must be treated as a false claim,” he told The Namibian newspaper. Some raditional healers say elephant dung has healing properties including for treating headaches, toothaches and blocked sinuses, but claiming it can cure COVID-19 is a new trend.