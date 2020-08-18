Boner Fight for August 18th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS HATE SPEECH AND A REALLY GOOD TIP

OGDEN, Utah — A waiter at an Ogden restaurant is sharing his story after finding a bigoted message written on a cash tip that was left for him. “Keeping it in my wallet,” Ashton Bindrup said as he pulled out a wrinkled $5 bill. “I haven’t wanted to turn it into the bank yet, I don’t know how to explain that one.” The cash has been tucked away in the back of his bifold since his shift at an Ogden restaurant on Saturday. “I picked it up and was immediately like, ‘Oh, this is written on my tip,’” Bindrup continued. “It’s shocking,” he said. “It’s not okay.” The bill was marked in pen with the words, “Get out of America, F**!” The message contained a three-letter gay slur, which he said was left behind by three adults — all of whom were wearing “Trump 2020” hats. Looking back on his interactions with the table, Bindrup believes the group deliberately wrote it on his tip. “They’d asked me for a pen during the meal,” he explained. “They paid with card, but it was all an electric system so there was no receipt… that’s why I thought it was odd when they asked for the pen.” “I think if anyone got it, they would think it was hate speech,” Bindrup continued. Shocked by the encounter, Bindrup posted pictures of the bill to social media writing, “Today I experienced targeted hate.” The post quickly gained traction online. In the state of Utah, there are penalties for hate crimes. However, written speech is only considered a punishable offense if there is a threat of violence.

Boner Candidate #2: GET MY DINNER WOMAN OR I THROW YOU IN THE RIVER

PROVO CANYON — A Pleasant Grove man was charged Monday with throwing his wife into the Provo River and threatening bystanders who tried to help her. Douglas Harold Green, 61, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, a third-degree felony; and assault, a class B misdemeanor. On Sunday, Green and his wife were at Provo River Resort when employees told police that Green had thrown his wife into the Provo River, according to a police affidavit. Green said he threw her into the river “after she refused to do what he asked. The victim claimed she and Douglas were arguing over dinner arrangements. Douglas reportedly became angry and threatened to drown her in the river,” the affidavit states. He dragged his wife to the riverbank “and forced her in,” according to the affidavit. Others who saw what was happening attempted to help the woman, “but Douglas yelled at them to stay away.” When Wasatch County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate, they found the woman had bruises on both arms where she was grabbed, the report says. Green was arrested and booked into the Wasatch County Jail. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233 or the Utah LINKLine at 1-800-897-5465 for confidential assistance.

