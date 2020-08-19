Boner Fight for August 19th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1:WELL SIR….I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHO YOU ARE
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and CNN host Anderson Cooper screamed at each other for over 20 minutes in a bizarre, heated interview over Lindell’s connections to an unproven coronavirus therapeutic he has been pushing to President Donald Trump, Tuesday. The interview quickly deteriorated after Cooper opened by asking Lindell if it’s “morally right” to push the unproven therapeutic he has financial ties to — a plant-based extract called Oleandrin — and questioned, “How do you sleep at night?!” “How are you different than a snake oil salesman?!” asked Cooper later on. “You have no medical background. There’s no evidence of the substance. It hasn’t been tested in animals or humans.” “I think my platform stands by itself. The platform that God gave me of integrity and trust,” declared Lindell. “I would not go all in on something to help people if it wasn’t true.” “If it wasn’t true you wouldn’t do it?” Anderson questioned.
Boner Candidate #2:WHEN I WROTE THE N WORD I MEANT NUGGETS
