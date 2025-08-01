Boner Candidate #1: AFT ALERTED ICE WHO ARRESTED THE GUY WHO HAD I-9 VERIFICATION

Maine reserve officer Evans was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who had legal authorization to work in the states. ICE claimed that even though Evans entered The United States legally, he had overstayed his visa. Police Chief Chard claimed that when Evans was hired, all of Evans immigration papers including his I-9 federal immigration and work authorization forms were reviewed. “Evans would not have been permitted to begin work as a reserve officer until and unless Homeland Security verified his status,” Chard said in a statement. “The Police Department was notified that Evans was legally permitted to work in the U.S., and his I-766 Employment Authorization Document was not set to expire until March 2030.” said Chard.

Boner Candidate #2: NASTY POLITICS IN SMALL TOWN UTAH

Hurricane, Utah has 4 potential mayor candidates after the the position, but the race for mayor has become controversial over campaign signs. “I wasn’t prepared for how dirty it was, even at such a small city level. And it kind of scares me,” Crow stated; who came to Hurricane, Utah around 5 years ago. Current mayor, Nanette Billings, has been seen taking down campaign signs of competing candidate Gary Stevens. She states, “The sign said, Hurricane deserves better. And I said, well, I respectfully disagree. Hurricane deserves the best. And that’s been me. I’ve done the best work as the mayor”. Utah Code states that it is considered a misdemeanor if a campaign sign is removed by any other candidates besides the original. “We have a First Amendment right to freedom of speech, and I wouldn’t even have had as much problem if the mayor would have gone and got all the signs that were on that corner. But no, it was selectively one sign. And that is an attack on our freedom of speech,” Crow stated.

Boner Candidate #3: THEY WILL DO ANYTHING TO GET OBAMA

A photo is circulating the online community and is causing disarray. People claim that the photo is of previous president Barack Obama and convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein in Thailand sharing a meal. In actuality the individual is not Jeffrey Epstein but the late chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain and in Hanoi, Vietnam. The photo was taken when Bourdain interviewed Obama for his show “Parts Unknown” in 2016. Bourdain passed away in 2018 from suicide and Obama posted the photo in remembrance of the former chef with the caption “‘Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.’ This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him.”

