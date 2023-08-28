Boner of the Day for August 28th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I THOUGHT IT WAS HAND LOTION.
When an airline passenger’s skincare routine made everyone breathless, an emergency landing had to be made. The passenger caused a scent-sational mistake by using their pepper spray, instead of their hand lotion, gassing the entire cabin. No one really knows how the pepper spray even got on board the flight without detection, because it’s banned by the TSA. No need for inflight entertainment when you have a pepper spray powered landing. This is a classic case of beauty vs safety.
via The Messenger
Boner Candidate #2: IF THE KIDS SEE A BREASTFEEDING MOTHER THEY WILL JUST STOP LEARNING.
A mother from St. George, Shannon Anderson, has been left in shock after she was lectured about breastfeeding her child at an elementary school. She wanted to walk her 6 year old child to kindergarten for the first two days of class, and brought her 6 week year old child. Spokesperson for Washington County School District said, “You know, our staff’s top priority as a district is to provide our students with a comfortable and focused learning environment.” Anderson stated, “I had never been reprimanded before for breastfeeding in public.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: ISN’T THERE SOME WAY WE CAN KEEP HIM FROM COMMING BACK TO THE U.S.?
Tucker Carlson has somehow found himself in Budapest, speaking all sorts of Anti-American rhetoric. Carlson claimed, “This is a country concerned with its own safety and prosperity. That’s, in the words used to hear a lot in the United States, a country that is minding its own business. Let’s take a pass on Hungary. We’ve got bigger problems, but they can’t, they hate Hungary. And they hate it not because of what it’s done, but because of what it is. It’s a Christian country and they hate that. Again, not imposing them on anyone else. But that is enough to incite our policymakers in the United States. And that is exactly why they hate Russia, by the way.” Full transcripts can be found on the link below.
via MEDIAite