Boners of the Day For August 5th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: I SAID…EGG SANDWICH!

New Jersey Bakery owners Abed Assad and his brother Mohammad we attacked by a customer who claimed that they made the wrong sandwich two years ago. The Customer entered the store aggressively saying that they were allergic to the “eggplant” sandwich they had served them and became ill. “They told him, ‘OK, we’ll give you the money, we’ll give you credit, whatever you want,’ but he start acting and cursing,” Simrin said, a friend of the owners, “And then they try to tell him, ‘OK, just get out, please, get out from the store,’ and he pulled a knife and he started, like, hitting them.” The two owners were rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Hospital and the attacker fled the store. “I heard screaming, so I went outside to see one of the bakery owners outside holding his arm. His arm was bleeding,” said a witness to CBS News. “Surprised everybody because they’re very nice people.”

Boner Candidate #2: YOU KNOW…PERHAPS YOU HAVE A SMALL CAT YOU DON’T LIKE TOO MUCH. OR, THERE MIGHT BE AN AGING CHIHUAHUA IN THE FAMILY WHO’S TIME HAS COME

A Aalborg, Denmark zoo made a Facebook post saying that they are needed people to donate small pets for food for their larger predator animals. They state that they will accept animals such as guinea pigs, rabbits and chickens the owners need to have “re-homed.” They claim that the animals that are donated will be “gently euthanized” by the staff and will be used as “fodder.”

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: SO WAIT. HE REALLY IS DEAF?

A deaf man in Utah was robbed and assaulted for two beers, after the conflict the assaulter claimed that he believed the man was faking being deaf. Officers were called down to resolve a “fight in progress”, a witness claimed that they saw a man being robbed and assaulted. When police interviewed the victim, a translator was present, they said that they walked out of a gas station when Demond Lamont Parsons “confronted him”. The victim was unable to communicate and Parsons proceeded to punch the victim multiple times in the face and shoulder.

